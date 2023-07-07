Hastings, Nebraska resident Ruth Bramman, 80, went to be with her heavenly Father on June 6, 2023 in Elkhorn, Nebraska.
Memorials are suggested to be given to the Second Presbyterian Church or Start Over Rover, Hastings, Nebraska.
A celebration of life will be at Second Presbyterian Church in Hastings on July 15 at 10 a.m.
