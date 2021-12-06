Ruth Disney, 85, of Superior, Nebraska passed away November 23, 2021 in Superior.
Ruth was born on October 29, 1936 in Alexandria, NE to William and Sabina (Costelloe) Cortney.
Private family services are scheduled for December 11, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Visitation will be held from 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to St. Jospeh Catholic Church in Superior, the Southern Nebraska Arts Council (Crest Theatre), Simic Recreation Association (Roller Rink), or donate to a food pantry of your choice.
