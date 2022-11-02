Hastings, Nebraska resident Ruth E. Perry, 88, passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2022, at Premier Estates Nursing Home, Kenesaw, NE.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 4, at First Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. with family present on Thursday, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Ruth’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.