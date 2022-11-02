Hastings, Nebraska resident Ruth E. Perry, 88, passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2022, at Premier Estates Nursing Home, Kenesaw, NE.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 4, at First Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. with family present on Thursday, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Ruth’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ruth was born October 15, 1934, in Hastings, Nebraska to Luke & Esther (Stromer) Theesen and was raised on a farm near Glenvil. She attended Hastings High School and graduated in 1952. She married Robert Perry on July 20, 1953, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Robert preceded her in death on August 17, 2007.
Ruth was the clerk for Brook’s Pharmacy and Rutt’s Pharmacy in Hastings. She worked in the office at Morton Elementary and was a lunch lady at St. Michael’s Catholic School. Ruth was also an Avon representative.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and infant grandchild, April Perry.
Survivors include her children & spouses, Kurt & Tami Perry of Hastings, NE, Bruce & Donna Perry of Hastings, NE, Brian & Ann Perry of Hastings, NE; grandchildren, Brad & Amanda Perry of Omaha, NE, Danny & Amanda Perry of Hastings, NE, Amanda & Jay Esch of Juniata, NE, Dusty & Tess Perry of Hastings, NE, Adam & Kayla Perry of Juniata, NE, Brandon & Abby Perry of Lincoln, NE, Mikaela Perry of Hastings, NE, Heather & Cory Trausch of Hastings, NE; 18 great-grandchildren.
