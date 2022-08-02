Sutton, Nebraska resident Ruth Griess, 84, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE with the Free German Reformed Salem Church Elders officiating. Interment will follow at the Free German Reformed Salem Church Cemetery near Sutton, NE. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with the family present from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.
