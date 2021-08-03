Ruth L Conner, 98, of Glenvil, Nebraska died Monday, August 2, 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 5, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings with Tom Murray officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenvil Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4 at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Glenvil Rescue Unit.
Ruth was born on July 19, 1923 in Glenvil, to James E. and Hattie (Kamm) Conner. She received her education from Glenvil and Hastings College.
Throughout her life she held many jobs. Beginning as a teacher for a few years. She then did her part during World War II working in the munitions plant in Hastings as a Yellow Person. In the mid 1950s she took on the role as the family caregiver for her parents. She worked for many years at the Glenvil Credit Union.
She was a member of the Glenvil Baptist Church where she was the caretaker of the church and taught Sunday School. After the Glenvil Baptist Church closed down she went to the First Baptist Church in Hastings. Two of the things Ruth truly loved and enjoyed was tending to her flowers and her church family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her nephews, Dan (Karen) Conner and Jim (Chris) Conner and their families and other extended relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Rev. Dennison (Bertha “Bunny”) Conner and Gayle (Ann) Conner; and three nephews, Ken, Al and Steve Conner.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuenralhome.com.
