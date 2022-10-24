Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ruth Margarette (Merkel) Janssen, 93, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, west of Glenvil with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating.
Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery, west of Glenvil.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with family present, Friday, November 4, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website.
