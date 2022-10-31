Ruth Janssen

Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ruth Margarette (Merkel) Janssen, 93, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.

Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church west of Glenvil (6075 E Assumption Road, Glenvil, NE 68941) with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating, followed by an interment of ashes at the adjacent Churchyard Cemetery. A lunch at the church will follow the services.