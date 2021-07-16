Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Ruth M. Pfeil, 103, passed away in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Thursday, April 2, 2020. A lifelong Adams County resident, Mrs. Pfeil had moved to Ann Arbor ten years ago to be closer to her daughter Jane (Pfeil) Maehr.
Graveside service will be Saturday, July 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Cemetery, in rural Juniata with Reverend Micah Gaunt officiating. Luncheon will follow at Ruhter Auction in Hastings. Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings, Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, or Hastings Public Library. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ruth was born June 18, 1916, and was adopted two days later from the Fremont Orphanage by Marie and Otto Ruhter. She was married to Harmon J. Pfeil in 1936 and was the mother to Jane (Pfeil) Maehr and Ronald Pfeil. Ruth and Harmon were among the founding members of Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harmon; son, Ronald; and son-in-law, Martin Maehr.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane; daughter-in-law, Mary Elizabeth (Creigh) Pfeil; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
