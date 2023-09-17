Ruth Royston, 73, of Hastings, NE, died on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.

Funeral services for Ruth will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 22, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata with Pastor Darren Olson. Burial will follow in the Concordia Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the start of the services.

