Ruth Royston, 73, of Hastings, NE, died on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
Funeral services for Ruth will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 22, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata with Pastor Darren Olson. Burial will follow in the Concordia Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the start of the services.
She was born on March 10, 1950, in Grand Island, NE, to Merle and Alice (Brown) Brittain. She grew up in Wood River and received her education at Wood River High School.
She was united in marriage to Larry Royston on August 25, 1964 in Minden, NE, after which the couple lived in Prosser, NE, where Ruth worked at many different Caseys General Stores.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Husker football, and doing embroidery work.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Joe (Renee) Royston; daughter, Lisa Skinner; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; brothers, LaVerne and Edwin Brittain; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Amy Royston; brothers, Norman, Richard, David, and Lloyd Brittain; and sisters, Mary Palmer, Janet Hedglin, and Lela West.
