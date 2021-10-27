Ruth “Ruthie” Rachel Glantz (Thiel) was called home to be with the Lord on September 30th in Danville, California. She was 89 years old. Born to Henry and Anna Thiel in 1931 in Hastings, Nebraska, and eventually moving to Fort Morgan, Colorado. She was one of 12 children and one heck of a softball player (Pitcher) for the Hastings Rutherfords.
Married to Jim Glantz (RIP 1986), they would eventually settle in Danville, California. Ruth is survived by her four children, Jim, Mickey (Cindy), Dave (Gina) and Joni Woolridge (Derrick); three grandchildren, Breanna (Jamie), Chandler & Hannah; two great-grandchildren, Beau and Lily; four sisters, Frieda Chiara, Jeannette Hohnstein, Priscilla Glasco and Gloria Thiel; one brother, Paul Thiel (Donna); two sisters-in-law, Doris Thiel and Naomi Thiel; one brother-in-law, Jerry Glantz and many nieces, nephews, and generations of family members she loved so much.
She was a devoted member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Danville, California. She also sang in the choir and always volunteered when and wherever needed.
She worked at Emilios Deli in Danville and Alamo, California, Father Natures Shed in Danville, and Crow Canyon Country Club in San Ramon, California.
Her favorite things were spending time with family, baking cookies, doing crossword puzzles, playing card games with her kids (Blitz was her favorite), See’s Candy, sitting in her favorite chair reading her Bible, and writing beautiful notes to her family and friends to let them know how much she loved them. She had a way with words and her penmanship was BEAUTIFUL! She was taught how to write in cursive by putting a penny on top of her hand as she wrote. She always shared such beautiful memories of her childhood with her eleven siblings.
Beautiful on the inside and out, with a heart of gold, she will be missed immensely by her family, friends, and church family.
Rest In Peace Mom, WE LOVE YOU and you are in our hearts FOREVER.
