Ryker Allen Schlichtman, a spunky, fun-loving little boy, was born August 3, 2015, and completed the family of Dan and Nicole. Taken too soon, Ryker passed on August 9, 2023.
Born in Hebron, NE, Ryker was the biggest baby out of his three older siblings, and he grew into a personality that was equally as big.
He was as tough as nails and didn’t back down from a single wrestling match with his older brothers and sister. Even more memorable though, was Ryker’s infectious laugh that showed his dimples well.
In his short life, Ryker made a big impact on those around him. He was well known at his school and had many friends that he liked to ride bikes with, play at the park, and even blow-up firecrackers with when no one was watching.
Ryker also loved hanging out with his dad, sitting on his mom’s lap, and playing Fortnite with his brothers and sister.
He always had a goofy grin on his face and loved his family immensely. They created several family memories through road trips, fishing, rollercoaster rides, and many laughs and hugs shared.
Ryker will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ryker is holding hands with his mother, Nicole, as they join heaven together.
He is survived by his dad, Daniel Schlichtman; brother, Hayden Schlichtman; sister, Laelynn Schlichtman; brother, Jase Schlichtman; grandparents, Christopher and Lynne Pavelka; grandma, Patricia Schlichtman; uncle, Matthew Schlichtman and Jessica; uncle, Chris Pavelka and Octavia; aunt, Tara Splattstoesser and Isac; uncle, Nathan Pavelka; great-grandmother, Diane Walz; great-grandfather, Frank Schlichtman; great-grandparents, Patricia and Richard Manke.
Ryker was preceded in death by many loving grandparents.
A funeral service will be held in honor of Nicole and Ryker on Thursday, August 24th, at 10:30 a.m. at the Davenport School.
If you plan to attend the funeral services, please feel free to dress casually and in color. Their lives were too beautiful to wear black.
Expressions of condolences to the family can be made through charitable donations, flowers, prayers, and positive thoughts.
Urbauer-Price Funeral Home of Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.