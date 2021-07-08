S. Scott Harwick, 56, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home in Grand Island, Nebraska.
A Memorial Mass was held in Oyens, Iowa. Private family graveside will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings, Nebraska. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service are handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Scott was born July 6, 1964, in Hastings, Nebraska the son of Robert and Barbara Harwick. He graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1982 and attended Hastings College and Wesleyan University. Scott was an avid Husker fan and enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia.
Scott is survived by his children, Sarah (Ben) Cutrer, Mary (Woodrow) Cutrer, Jacob Harwick, and Matthew Harwick; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Cutrer and Gabriel Cutrer; mother of his children, Patty Ruba; siblings, Sandi Brewer, Steve (Angi) Harwick, Roger (Teresa) Harwick, and Becky (Tim) Hamik-Pratt. Scott is also survived by his Aunt Beverly (Harwick) Schrag; special family friends Juan and Judy Gaona; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Robert Harwick (2006) and Barbara Harwick (2015); brother-in-law Bill Brewer, and sister-in-law Dee (Weeks) Harwick.
