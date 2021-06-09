Sally Ann Mennenga of Gatesville, Texas, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at her home in Waco, TX.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, June 14th, 2021 at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Hastings with a Rosary at 9:30 am followed by Memorial Services at 10:00 am with Father Douglas Daro officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Sally's name to The Good Samaritan Foundation Scholarship Fund, an organization dedicated to helping nurses change lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.