Sally Ann Mennenga of Gatesville, Texas, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home in Waco, TX.
Sally was born February 11, 1950 in Phillipsburg, KS to Dan and Norma Jean (Horn) Rundle. As a child her family moved to Hastings, NE where she grew up the oldest sister of nine brothers and sisters. Sally attended and graduated from Saint Cecilia’s Catholic High School in 1968. She went on to get her nursing degree from Mary Lanning Nursing School and graduated in 1983. Upon graduating, Sally and her husband Rod moved their three children, Maggie Henry, Aaron Mennenga, and Charles Henry, to Gatesville, TX where Sally worked as a nurse and Rod worked at the Texas Department of Corrections. She spent a lifetime working as a skilled nurse in a variety of settings. Sally had the heart of a servant and was able to love and care for everyone she met.
Sally was a beloved mother and cherished grandmother, sister, and friend. Sally was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Rundle; her mother, Norma Jean (Horn) Rundle; her brother, Daniel Rundle, Jr.; her husband, Rodney Mennenga; her beloved granddaughter, Jessica McLeod; her favorite son-in-law, Mario Lee; sisters-in-law, Renee Rundle and Terri Rundle.
Sally is survived by her brothers, William Rundle, Bruce (Jocelyn) Rundle, Patrick (Judy) Rundle; sisters, Linda (Jeff) Hepler, Susan Rundle, Jennifer (Kevin) Suminski, Dorothy (Kevin) Clarke; daughter, Margaret Lee of Gatesville, TX; sons, Aaron Mennenga of Dallas, TX, and Charles (Elizabeth) Henry of North Carolina; grandsons, Micha Lee and Scott (Molly) McLeod; granddaughters, Jazmine McLeod, Samantha McLeod, Sally (Justin) Cutshall, Grace (Wacey) Bowland, Rose McLeod, and Isabella Henry; 6 great-grandchildren; and stepmother, Willa Rundle.
A celebration of life well loved and lived will be held June 14 at Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings, NE.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Sally’s name to The Good Samaritan Foundation Scholarship Fund an organization dedicated to helping nurses change lives. (https://www.gsftx.org/donate-2/)
