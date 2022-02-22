Hastings, Nebraska resident Sally White, 64, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at her home.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 26, at North Shore Assembly of God in Hastings with Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. Burial will be at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for Brandon and Jackson’s education. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Sally’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Sally was born July 30, 1957, in Hastings, NE to Robert R. & Shirley (Kent) Cooper. She graduated from cosmetology school at Josephs in Grand Island. Sally married Henry White on November 18, 1978.
Sally was a homemaker, beautician, and Girl Scout leader. She was a member of North Shore Assembly of God, Eagles, Seabee Wives Club, Jobs Daughters, and Eagles Camper Club.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Donna & Herb Haefker.
Survivors include her husband, Henry White; daughter & spouse, Rebecca & Matt Bruns; son, Jasen White; grandchildren, Brandon Bruns and Jackson Bruns; sister & spouse, Rennee & Charles James; brother & spouse, Phillip & Jill Looper; aunt, Maryann Mace; nieces, Amanda, Jennifer, Kylie; nephews, Robert, Steven, Nick; brother-in-law, Ed White; sister-in-law, Tamara Haefker; other brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.