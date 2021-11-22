Samuel D. Gillett, 87, of Esbon, Kansas died Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Brodstone Memorial Nuckolls County Hospital in Superior, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be Saturday, 11:00 a.m., November 27, 2021 at the Esbon Community Church in Esbon, KS with the Rev. Rod Rose officiating. Interment will be at the Highland Cemetery in Jewell County, KS.
Visitation will be Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with the family present from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Esbon Community Church or the Jewell County Community Foundation.
