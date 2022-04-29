Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms...perhaps severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms...perhaps severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.