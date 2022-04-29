Our dad, Samuel Gayle Ruhter, 67 of Prosser, passed away in the comfort of his home on April 28, 2022, after a brief yet valiant fight with pancreatic cancer.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Juniata. Pastor David Loeschen will officiate. Burial will follow at the Concordia Cemetery.
Born May 18, 1954, he was the 4th son of Delmont G. Ruhter and Wauneta C. (Hermann) Ruhter. He grew up on a farm just north of the Hayland elevator. When dad was 12, the family moved to Prosser. He attended Christ Lutheran School for first through eighth grades, graduated from Kenesaw High School in 1972, and attended Missouri Auction School in 1976. On December 8, 1979, dad married our mom, Janine M. VomWeg. Together they raised the three of us, Brandie Jo, Brook Marie, and Samantha Gayle.
Dad instilled in us the importance of living a life of service. He was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church where he served in a variety of capacities including head usher and chairman of the school board. Dad was a volunteer fireman and fire chief, first responder, and Deputy Civil Defense Director. As an auctioneer and member of the Nebraska Auctioneers Association dad served on the board of directors. He gifted his time and talents to numerous charity and benefit auctions including FIRE, Blue, Ducks Unlimited, and Pheasants Forever just to name a few. Together, Dad and Mom managed the Prosser Auction for many years.
Dad was a steward of the land and took pride in raising crops and livestock. He fancied himself a horseman and his distinctive riding style and signature “yeehaw” brought joy to every cattle drive. Dad’s other passion was restoring antique tractors, especially his Masseys. He and Mom enjoyed many slow miles with friends during their summer tractor drives. During winter months dad enjoyed creating metal art, which the family dubbed “Dad’s Decorations of Danger” because most were made with sickle bar teeth, saw blades, or other sharp implements. Dad cherished time spent on the Platte River, especially floating in a canoe.
Dad was a man who never knew a stranger and was a friend to all. Whether you knew him from the auction world, the ball field, or the barstool, his playful smirk and mischievous chuckle were known far and wide. To know Dad was to know you were loved. The pride of his life was his family. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and doting “Popo”. He so looked forward to attending all his grandbabies ball games and activities, and now he’ll always have the best seat in the house.
Survived by his wife Janine; daughters, Brandie (Jason) Kral of Juniata, Brook (Jacklyn) Ruhter-Engelhardt of Waverly, and Samantha (Tim) Schirmer of Kenesaw; grandchildren, Kylah Moore, Barett Kral, Lottie Schirmer, Hattie Schirmer, Crosby Ruhter-Engelhardt, and Nolan Ruhter-Engelhardt; brothers, Stan (Glenda) of Ainsworth, Randy (Barb) of Hastings, Tom (JoElla) of Cairo; in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews, and enumerable friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Delmont; mother, Wauneta; and in-laws Bruce and Irene VomWeg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.