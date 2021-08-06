Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Samuel Ray Templin, 68, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Following the burial, there will be a luncheon to celebrate Sam’s life at Miscues beginning at 1 p.m. There will be no viewing or visitation. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
