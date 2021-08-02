Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Samuel Ray Templin, 68, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Samuel Ray Templin, 68, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.