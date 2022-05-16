Long-time Hastings, Nebraska, resident Sandra Friend, 81, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion, NE.
Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Thomas Brouillette officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Memorials may be given to Friend Family Academic Scholarship at Hastings College.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website.
To view the service, go to Sandra’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
