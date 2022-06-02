Sandra J. Huckfeldt, 68, of Campbell, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Sandra’s honor are kindly suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Sandra was born on August 23, 1953, in Glendale, CA, to George and Shirley (Bailey) Bloemhof.
She grew up and attended school in California, graduating from the Eagle Rock High School. On July 17, 1976, she was united in marriage to Eldon L. Huckfeldt in Los Angeles. The couple later moved to Nebraska.
Sandra was employed by Coleman Powermate in Kearney and later at Baldwin Filters in Kearney. She worked in the areas of customer service and accounting for many years prior to retirement.
Her hobbies included boating, being outdoors, reading and spending time with friends and family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Eldon Huckfeldt of Campbell; sister, Louann of California; brother and sister-in-law, Bob (Sharon) Huckfeldt of Boston, MA; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother, George Bloemhof; and sister, Ellen Mais.
