Sandra K. Davis, 77, of Hastings, Nebraska, was peacefully called home on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, surrounded by her family.
Memorial services will be held at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings on Tuesday, August 8, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. There will be no visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences can be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Sandra was born on October 9, 1945, to Ramond and Oleitta (Parish) Remmels in Omaha, NE. She grew up in Holdrege, NE, and went to Boulder Community College in Colorado.
She was united in marriage with Glen R. Davis in 2006. The couple lived in Hastings. Sandra loved camping and spending time with her large family at every opportunity.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband, Glen of Hastings; sons, Patrick Murphy of Holdrege, NE, Kenneth Murphy of Ringwood, OK, Aaron VanSteenberg of Hastings; daughter, CesShandra (Logan) McCurley of Lincoln, NE; brother, Gene Remmels of Loveland, CO; nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is reunited in heaven with her mother, father, and late husband, Jim.
