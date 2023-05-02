Sandra K. Lintz, 66, of Glenvil, Nebraska, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at Emerald Nursing & Rehab Lakeview in Grand Island after a short battle with cancer.
Sandy was born in Hastings, NE on November 2,1956, to Jack and Deanna Martin. She graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1975.
She married Charles Lintz Sr. on May 4, 1990 in Marysville, Kansas.
Sandy was a devoted and caring medical professional and a Registered Nurse for the past 30 years. She was employed with many different medical facilities in Nebraska throughout her career from hospitals, nursing homes and other agencies, including Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in Hastings, Good Samaritan Village in Hastings, Good Samaritan Society in Superior, Heritage of Red Cloud in Red Cloud, Emerald Nursing & Rehab Lakeview in Grand Island.
She had a natural gift for serving and caring for others. Sandy always found a way to connect with her patients and coworkers, positively impacting thousands of people by her medical skills and her compassion.
Sandy is survived by her husband Charles of 33 years; her three step-children, Charles Jr. of Crown Point, Indiana and wife Jené, Joesph of Formoso, Kansas, and Maria of Beatrice; her sister Chris Wilson and husband Murray of Hastings; two brothers, Steve Martin and wife Julie of Grand Island and Jon Martin and wife Judi of Hastings; two step-sisters and one step-brother; Deb Whitten and husband Lonnie of Smith Center, Kansas, Terry Krueger and wife Sandy of Hastings, and Dara Brown and husband Mike of Hastings; 12 grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She departed this life to join her father, mother and step-father, Ernie Krueger; her daughter Chelsea Holtzen; her sister, Michelle Frank and step-sister Diana Krueger.
There will be a memorial service at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings, on Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Joel Remmers officiating. A luncheon will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the family. Murray Wilson Funeral Directing is in charge of arrangements.
