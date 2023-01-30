Sandra Koler, 78, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at her home in Red Cloud, Nebraska.
The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday, February 3, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Paul Frank officiating. Interment will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Red Cloud.
Visitation will be Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud and 8 a.m. to service time Saturday at the church.
A memorial has been established by the family for later designation.
