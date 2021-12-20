Clay Center, Nebraska resident Sandra Sue (Arterburn) Duntz, 73, left this earth peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, at the United Church of Christ in Clay Center with Pastor Ethan Feistner officiating. Interment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 5-7 p.m., with the family present from 6-7 p.m., at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Start Over Rover in Hastings.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
Sandra was born in Red Cloud, NE, on June 30, 1948, to Howard and Betty (Smith) Arterburn. Sandra grew up in Red Cloud and attended Red Cloud High School graduating in 1966.
Sandra married Merrill Duntz on November 11, 1967, in Red Cloud. The couple soon moved to North Platte. Their daughter, Shawn Lee was born while they were living in North Platte. Sandra and Merrill moved to Franklin in 1971. In 1973 their second daughter, Sheri Lynn was born. In 1976 the family moved to Humboldt as Merrill started his career with Nebraska Public Power.
Over the next 20 years, Merrill and Sandy moved to various places in central Nebraska. After leaving Humboldt they moved to Geneva where Sandy worked at the Youth Development Center. In 1985 the family moved to Exeter while Sandy started work as a corrections officer at Nebraska State Prison for Women in York. In 1990 Merrill, Sandy, and Sheri moved to Clay Center where Sandy worked as a legal secretary for Dan Baird. Their adventures continued as Merrill and Sandy moved to Chadron. While living in Chadron Sandy continued her education at Chadron State College and worked for a local realtor. 1999 brought them back to Clay Center with Merrill’s career change to South Central Public Power. Back in Clay Center, Sandy worked for Dahlsten’s Truckline until she retired in 2010.
Sandra was a devoted wife, mother and grandma. She enjoyed playing bridge, was active in the Clay Center United Church of Christ and American Legion Auxiliary where she served as District President.
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Betty Arterburn; father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Verna Duntz; sisters, Judy Vrtiska, Carol Arterburn and Jane Schultz; brother-in-law, John Schultz; brother, Bob; and daughter, Shawn Strickland.
Left to cherish her memory are husband, Merrill; daughter, Sheri Mazour; grandkids, Zach (Robyn) Schultz-Strickland, Jamie (Dan) Strickland-Wright, Nic (Sarah) Mazour, and Haley Mazour; brother-in-law, Ronald (Carol) Duntz; sister-in-law, Diane Duntz and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and beloved cats Spike and Lucky.
