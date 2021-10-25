Sandy Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021 in Superior, Nebraska.
Sandy was born on August 11, 1961 in Superior, Nebraska to Frankie and Stella (Montgomery) Hall. Sandy was employed at Agrex Inc. in Superior as a grain merchandiser.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; and father-in-law, Marvin L. Nelson.
She is survived by her husband, Kendall of Formoso, Kansas; sons Jared Nelson and wife Tricia of Montrose, Kansas and Jason Nelson and wife Haley of Formoso, Kansas; five grandchildren, Isaac, Carter, Mallory, Jasper and a little one due in May. She is also survived by her brother, Edmon Hall and wife Paula of Lincoln, Nebraska; sisters, Debra Harris of Montrose, Kansas and Jacqueline Albertson and husband Rick of Republic, Kansas; brother-in-law, Eric Nelson and wife Theresa of Lincoln, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Lisa Goodheart and husband Todd of Glen Elder, Kansas; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many, many friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, October 28, at 1:30 p.m. at Formoso Community Church in Formoso, Kansas with Pastor Daniel Waide officiating. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27 at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial will take place at Caldwell Cemetery in Formoso. Memorials may be made to Formoso Community Church, to a college fund for Sandy's grandchildren, or to the family for future designation.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
