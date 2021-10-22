Hastings, Nebraska resident Sarah Elizabeth Warnock, 29, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 27, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Steve Markle officiating. Book signing will be 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Sarah’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Sarah was born October 20, 1992, in Hastings, NE to Robert and Coleena (Hamilton) Warnock. She graduated from Hastings High School. Sarah worked as a cashier and customer service representative at Pizza Hut in Hastings. She was a member of New York Avenue Congregational Church.
Sarah enjoyed photography, repairing jewelry, diamond painting, gambling, getting her nails done, playing games, and staying in touch with family and friends. She was always concerned about everyone else and was a kind and generous person.
Sarah was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marian and Douglas Warnock.
Survivors include her parents, Robert and Coleena Warnock of Hastings; grandmothers, LeeAnn Schutte, Linda Hamilton, Kathy Stack; grandfathers, James Karash, Dan Hamilton; uncle and aunt, Mike and Kim Karash; aunts, Tristana, Misty; cousins, Dominic Quaintance, Cydnee Karash, Jayme Karash, Hayle Karash, Steve Norton, Asher Norton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.