Scott C. Prescott, 64, of Minden, Nebraska, passed away January 11, 2023.
Scott was born to Virgil and Jane Prescott on March 31, 1958. He grew up in Kenesaw, Nebraska. Scott married Debra and together they raised four children.
Scott is survived by his wife, Debra; children, Brandon Prescott, Joshua (Kasey) Alloway, Tawnia (Juan) Orellana and Shawna (Eric) Dunmire; and 10 grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Fort Kearney State Recreation. Memorials can be sent to Prescott’s, 1487 H Road, Minden, Nebraska 68959 to help with expenses.
