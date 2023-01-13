Minden, Nebraska resident Scott C. Prescott, 64, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Nebraska.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings, Nebraska.
