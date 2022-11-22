Juniata, Nebraska resident Scott R. Karr, 58, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mary Lanning HealthCare in Hastings, Nebraska.

Funeral service is 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata, NE, with Pastor Paul Duffy officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00PM to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, at DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings, NE. Burial will be at the Concordia Cemetery.