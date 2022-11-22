Juniata, Nebraska resident Scott R. Karr, 58, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mary Lanning HealthCare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Funeral service is 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata, NE, with Pastor Paul Duffy officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00PM to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, at DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings, NE. Burial will be at the Concordia Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Scott was born October 3, 1964, in Hastings, Nebraska, the son of Paul and Mildred (Rose) Karr. He graduated from Kenesaw High School with the class of 1983 and attended Central Community College in Hastings, NE. Scott married Catherine Reece on September 7, 1984, at Christ Lutheran Church. He worked at Reece Manufacturing, Stein Manufacturing, Hastings Battery and Electric, Brad McWhirter Farming, Husker Power Products and Adams County Roads. He also owned and operated Karr Enterprise. Scott enjoyed restoring classic cars and antique Case tractors. He was always there to help a friend. Scott cherished his family.
Scott is survived by his wife, Catherine, daughters, Rachel Karr (Patrick Smith) and Alyssa Bliven (Joseph); siblings, Stanley Karr (Teresa), Janet Ahrens (Bob), Doug Karr (Susan); along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
