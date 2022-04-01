Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Sean F. Gosvenor, 63, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at CHI Good Samaritan Health in Kearney.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 1, 2022 @ 5:13 pm
Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Sean F. Gosvenor, 63, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at CHI Good Samaritan Health in Kearney.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.