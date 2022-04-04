Grand Island, Nebraska resident Sean F. Grosvenor, 63, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be held at a later date. No viewing or visitation, cremation took place. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.dewittfuneral.com
Sean was born November 13, 1958, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, the son of Cecil and Sharyn (Mix) Grosvenor. With his father in the Air Force, Sean grew up in many cities all over the world. He graduated from Harvard High School in Harvard, Nebraska with the class of 1976. Sean served in the U.S. Coast Guard in the Honor Guard, and then served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Sheila M. Wisner on January 14, 1978, in Hastings, Nebraska. Sean graduated from UNK and worked as a chemist for AGP. He enjoyed reading and learning about the mysteries of Big Foot and sharing them with those he loved.
Sean is survived by his wife, Sheila Grosvenor of Grand Island; son, Trevor Grosvenor and his fiancé, Jennifer Cushing of Hastings; grandchildren, Josh Grosvenor, Ella Grosvenor, Gabby Grosvenor, Gemma Grosvenor, Simon Grosvenor and Piper Moll; along with two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Shane Grosvenor.
