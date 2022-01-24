Lincoln, Nebraska, resident Seth Robert Rupprecht, 36, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at his home.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell with Rev. Ron Kuehner officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery in Campbell.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Campbell Visitation Chapel. Memorials may be given to MDA or Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutler.com. Campbell Funeral Home is serving the family.
Seth was born February 14, 1985, in Minden, Nebraska, to Jeffrey Dale and Sheila Jane (Wardenburg) Rupprecht. He graduated from Wilcox-Hildreth High School in 2003.
Seth worked at Jimmy Johns and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wilcox. He loved playing video games and was an avid Husker fan.
Seth was preceded in death by his father; and grandfathers, Gerald Wardenburg and Robert Rupprecht.
Survivors include his mother, Sheila Rupprecht of Campbell; sisters and spouse, Jewell and Eric Samuelson of Sutherland and Shelby Rupprecht of Fremont; nephew, Kip Samuelson; grandmothers, Louetta Wardenburg of Campbell and Jeannette Rupprecht of Minden; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
