Shane Brandon Johnson, 47, of Hildreth, Nebraska, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at CHI Health-Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney after suffering a massive heart attack in Franklin.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday, February 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating.
Interment will be held following the service at the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery south of Hildreth.
The service will be live-streamed to the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition or to the American Heart Association. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
