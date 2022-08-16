Shania Marie Parks-Pinell was born February 14, 2001 to Shawn Parks and Sharon Meyer. She passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. She was 19 weeks 4 days pregnant, and baby boy Roger Nicklos Shawn Pinell also perished.

Shania grew up in Hastings, Nebraska and graduated from Omaha Bryan High School. Shania was attending the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She moved to Ord, NE in March to be with her fiancé, Nicklos Pinell.