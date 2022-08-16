Shania Marie Parks-Pinell was born February 14, 2001 to Shawn Parks and Sharon Meyer. She passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. She was 19 weeks 4 days pregnant, and baby boy Roger Nicklos Shawn Pinell also perished.
Shania grew up in Hastings, Nebraska and graduated from Omaha Bryan High School. Shania was attending the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She moved to Ord, NE in March to be with her fiancé, Nicklos Pinell.
Shania loved singing, playing instruments, music, creative writing, camping and fishing. She won the Lincoln singing competition as an eighth grader, and was awarded the Buffet Scholarship her senior year.
Shania is survived by fiancé, Nicklos Pinell; 2 year old daughter, Dylan Parks; brother, Roger; sisters, Tesia and Ashley; many cousins and two aunts.
Services will be graveside at Ord Cemetery on August 20, 2022 at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Shawn Parks or Nicklos Pinell, 117 N. 13th St., Ord, NE 68862.
