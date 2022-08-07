Shannon R. Schmidt Ramos, 45, of Minden, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her home in Minden surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden with the Rev. Evan Winter officiating.
The service will be live-streamed to the funeral home’s Facebook page. Inurnment will be held following the service at the Minden Cemetery.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored Shannon’s wish for cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Shannon Ramos Benefit Fund at the Minden Exchange Bank. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
