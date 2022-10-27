Ayr, Nebraska, resident Shari Lynn Bullard, 55, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 4, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.
A book signing will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Shari’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
