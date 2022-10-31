Ayr, Nebraska, resident Shari Lynn Bullard, 55, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 4, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.
A book signing will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Shari’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Shari was born June 2, 1967, in Mekinock, ND, to Willis Gale and Judith (Anderson) Bullard.
As a child, her family moved around every two years as her father was in the Air Force. She graduated from Oliver Wendell Homes High School in San Antonio, TX.
After high school, she worked as a billing clerk for the Methodist Hospital Emergency Room doctors, Geneva Health Care, Chase Bank, and Pfiser Inc.
She moved to Ayr in 2010. While in Nebraska, she pursued a degree in Medical Coding from Central Community College-Hastings.
Shari worked for Mary Lanning Healthcare and the Lanning Center for Outpatient Mental Health. She was employed as a 911 dispatcher for the Hastings Police Department and a transcriber for the District Attorney in Hastings at the time of her death on October 19, 2022.
She was a private person who loved books and animals, particularly dogs. Shari loved living in the country and encountering all the wildlife out there.
Her smile, wit, and humor were infectious to all who knew her. She was a warm and kind daughter, sister, and friend.
She will be missed terribly by all who had the opportunity to meet her. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Shari is survived by her parents; Willis Gale and Judith (Anderson) Bullard; sisters, Debbie Bruni and Leigh Ann (Ken) Black; nieces, Kyleigh (Nick) Lahvic and Mackenzie Black; nephew, Collin Black; and her beloved dog, Mia.
