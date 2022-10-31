Shari Lynn Bullard

Ayr, Nebraska, resident Shari Lynn Bullard, 55, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 4, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.