Fairfield, Nebraska, resident Sharon E. Engel, 84, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at College View Assisted Living in Hastings.
Services are 10:30 a.m.Wednesday, August 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. Burial will be at Glenvil Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service. Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Sharon’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
