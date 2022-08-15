Fairfield, Nebraska, resident Sharon E. Engel, 84, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at College View Assisted Living in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m.Wednesday, August 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil, with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. Burial will be at Glenvil Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Sharon’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Sharon was born July 7, 1938, in Fairmont to Lloyd and Florence (Kness) Knox. She graduated from Fairfield High School in 1957.
Sharon married James D. Engel on August 22, 1957. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2021. She was a secretary for Insurance Plus Inc. Sharon was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Florence Knox; husband, James D. Engel; and brothers, Marvin Knox and Wayne Knox.
Survivors include her children and spouses, James II “Jim” and Sue Engel of Fairfield, Dale and Val Engel of Hastings, Mike Engel and Tammy Leptich-Engel of Kankakee, IL; grandchildren and spouses, Katie and Ben Bramble, Zach Engel, Amber and Jim Coffey, Andy and Alli Engel, Adam and Kari Engel, Jake Leptich; great-grandchildren, Grady Bramble, Alma Bramble, Delilah Bramble, Thayer Bramble, Genevieve Bramble, Noble Layne Bramble, Morgan Coffey, Jackson Coffey, Ansley Coffey, Samuel Coffey, Parker Engel, Rhett Engel; brother, Eugene Knox; sister, Deloris Schliep; and sister-in-law, Karen Knox.
