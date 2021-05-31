Sharon K. Carpenter, 73 of Grand Island, Nebraska, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Celebration of Life Service is 4 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial of ashes will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Start Over Rover Animal Rescue in Hastings.
Sharon was born on July 30, 1947, in Aurora, Nebraska, to Vern and Marion (Lein) Tindall. She graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1965.
On September 3, 1967, she was united in marriage to Jerry Carpenter. This union was blessed with children, Todd and Shelley.
Sharon opened and operated a Diet Center franchise in the early 1980s while living in Gering.
Subsequently, she followed Husband Jerry’s career path, and they moved to Topeka, Kansas. She worked in the administrative office for Kansas Municipality.
Following her husband’s passing in 1999, Sharon became a partner with her son in two Subway franchises in Lincoln until her retirement. She then moved to Hastings to care for her parents until their death.
Some of her enjoyments included crafting and cross-stitching, and she loved her dogs.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Todd (Debora) Carpenter of Grand Island; daughter, Shelley Carpenter of Hastings; and brother, John (Evelyn) Tindall.
She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
