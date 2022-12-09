Hastings, Nebraska, resident Sharon Kay Harvey, 83, beloved sister and dedicated teacher, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan in Hastings.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Burial will take place at Hanover Presbyterian Cemetery near Glenvil where she will be laid next to her parents.