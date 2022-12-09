Hastings, Nebraska, resident Sharon Kay Harvey, 83, beloved sister and dedicated teacher, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan in Hastings.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Burial will take place at Hanover Presbyterian Cemetery near Glenvil where she will be laid next to her parents.
A book signing will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, and one hour of visitation before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to Mary Lanning Hospice or First Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Sharon was born September 8, 1939, to Dorothy Della (Heeren) Harvey and Alfred Mervin Harvey of Hastings.
Sharon earned a degree from Hastings College and a master’s degree from Kearney State Teachers College.
She worked for many years at the Hastings Public Library. She taught high school in Bushnell, Lawrence, Red Cloud, and Winnebago, NE. She was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed Willa Cather and contemporary authors.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Dorothy Harvey.
Sharon had three sisters and together they enjoyed being the “Harvey Girls.”
She is survived by all three sisters, Beverly Jane (Norm) Phillips of Gilbert, AZ, Margaret “Peg” (Charlie) Morgan of Greeley, CO, and Cynthia Rose (Blake) Wolpert of Nashville, IN; four nephews, Eric (Becky) Rose and Fred (Liz) Rose of Bloomington, IN, Jim Phillips, Gilbert, AZ, and Chad Morgan, Fort Collins, CO; and two nieces, Nancy (Dave) Phillips Baker of Corvallis, OR and Patti Morgan, Greeley, CO.
The passion of Sharon’s life was teaching. She also enjoyed providing students the opportunity to participate in staging plays and studying theater as well as literature.
She spent five years of her life being Al Harvey’s angel when he needed care.
During her high school years, she served as the Honored Queen of Jobs Daughters. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Sharon was full of wit, knowledge, and she never met a challenge that she could not tackle. She grew delicious tomatoes and canned wonderful homemade tomato juice.
