Sharon Kay (Holeman) John, 80, of Nelson, Nebraska passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 in Nelson.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Nelson City Auditorium in Nelson. Memorials may be made to the family.
Sharon Kay (Holeman) John, 80, of Nelson, Nebraska passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 in Nelson.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Nelson City Auditorium in Nelson. Memorials may be made to the family.
Klawitter-Price Funeral Home of Nelson is caring for the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.