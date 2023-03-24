Blue Hill, Nebraska, resident Sharon Kay (Fisher) Johnson, 70, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Kenesaw Cemetery in Kenesaw. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to the family c/o Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home, 1225 North Elm Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Sharon was born July 27, 1952, in Holdrege, NE, to Max and Doris (Smith) Fisher. She graduated from Overton High School in 1971.
Sharon married Orville C. Johnson in September 1984 and to this union they had three boys, Ryan, Jayson, and Nathan. Sharon and Orville later divorced.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Doris (Smith) Fisher; husband, Orville; son, Ryan; sister, Linda Fisher; stepdaughters, Tammy Verbeck and Bauny Milam.
Survivors include her sons and spouses, Jayson and Kim Johnson of Oconto, NE, Nate and Julie Johnson of Red Cloud, NE; stepdaughter, Brenda Knapp of Hastings; grandchildren, Kamron Johnson, Reagan Johnson, Destiny Johnson, RaiLynn Johnson, Tyson Milam, Ricky Milam, Benjamin Knapp, Broderick Whitfield, Kaila Verbeck, Logan Verbeck; siblings, Nancy Bennett, Susan Lenz, Terry Fisher, Jerry Fisher, Larry Fisher, Shirley Zierott Thornton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.