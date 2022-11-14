Juniata, Nebraska resident Sharon K. “Kay” Hoffman, 82, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE, surrounded by her family.

Rosary will be 6 p.m. Friday, November 18, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, with family present, at the funeral home.