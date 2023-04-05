Hastings, Nebraska resident Sharon K. Morganflash, 78, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.