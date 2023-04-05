Hastings, Nebraska resident Sharon K. Morganflash, 78, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Sharon was born July 26, 1944, in Hastings, NE to Amon John and Fern (Miller) Krieger. She graduated from high school. Sharon married Richard J. Morganflash on November 14, 1966; he preceded her in death on June 18, 2004.
Sharon was a manager at Goodrich Dairy and then worked in the fabric department at Walmart. She was a member of the Eagles Aerie #592 Auxiliary where she was very active. Sharon enjoyed playing shuffleboard, sewing, quilting, gardening, crocheting, listening to country music, and attending auctions and garage sales.
She loved spending her time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s activities.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard J. Morganflash; brothers, John and Jim Krieger; and sister Marilyn Gilbert.
Survivors include her children & spouses Joe Morganflash of Hastings, NE, Todd & Wendy Morganflash of Hastings, NE, Angie Morganflash of Hastings, NE; 7 granddaughters; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild arriving in December; sisters Carolyn Wengler of North Platte, NE, Marge Caudillo of Denver, CO; brother Les Krieger of Hastings, NE; sister-in-law Alberta “Cookie” Krieger of Hastings, NE.
