Sharon Marie (Boyd) Hecht, 79 of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Hastings and Juniata, died Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Lincoln.
An interment service is to be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd. in Omaha.
Live streaming link of the service found on hammonsfs.com/Sharonhecht under the photos and video tab
Shari was born November 28, 1941 in Sioux Falls, SD, the daughter of Earl and Agatha Boyd. She graduated from Hastings St. Cecilia High School in the class of 1960.
She married William Richard Pearson in 1963. Two children were born to this union; they later divorced. Sharon worked at J.M. McDonalds where she started in the steno pool then as a personal secretary for the company’s executives before the company was sold and closed. She married Max Hecht on March 14, 1981; they made their home in Juniata. Sharon then worked as office manager for Portwood & Martin advertising and then bookkeeper for Idea Bank Marketing until retirement in 2008. Sharon moved to Lincoln in 2011 to be closer to family. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and dementia in 2017. She was able to remain at home with the help of her son Patrick.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max; a brother, Neal Boyd; and son, Michael Pearson.
She was survived by son, Patrick Adams; stepson, Irvin Hecht; stepdaughter, Hylah (Keith) Hammons; sister, Kathy (Dean) Clark; sister-in-law, Joyce Boyd; three grandchildren, Eddie Hecht, Erin Hammons-Feller and Dr. Susan Hammons; three great-grandchildren, Dallas, Josie and Lincoln; her niece, Amanda Danico Pollack; great-niece, Sydney; great-nephew, Jake, along with many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Condolences or tributes shared on www.hammonsfs.com.
Hammons Family Funeral Services in Weeping Water entrusted with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.