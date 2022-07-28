Sharyn Louise Becker (Bishop) (Ingram), passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 20, 2022. She died with family by her side.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Lutheran Church of Hope, located at 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, Iowa. Private inurnment will be held later.
Sharyn was born on September 21, 1944 in Ogallala, Nebraska to Albert and Harriet (Toren) Becker. Sharyn graduated from Immanuel Nursing College in Omaha and worked in clinical and hospital settings before moving to Hastings, Nebraska where she eventually became the Director of Surgical-Emergency Services at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital. Following her time there, Sharyn was recruited to become the Director of Surgical and Emergency Services at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) in Yuma, Arizona. She retired from YRMC due to debilitating health issues and assisted in the family marketing and creative design business until moving to Iowa to be with her boys and their families in 2008.
Never one to rest for long, she would often volunteer and be involved in church ministries. In Hastings, she was on St. Mark’s Vestry, served as Senior Warden, and sang in St. Mark’s Pro-Cathedral choir. She passed along her love of music and choir to her two boys and that love of music can be found in their wives and families.
Sharyn is survived by her sons, Paul (Susan) Bishop; Darren (Amy) Bishop; grandchildren, Ella, Abby, Calen, and Charlie Bishop; brother Michael (Linda Newman) Becker; lifelong family friend Linda Mann.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lawrence Becker; sister-in-law Charlotte Becker; and daughter-in-law Christina Lutze Bishop.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to your favorite charity or the family will be making a one-time donation in Sharyn’s honor to Immanuel School of Nursing to support nursing students.
The family is eternally grateful for the team at ProMedica Hospice and Pine Acres staff for their diligent care of their mother and grandmother in her final weeks. For a complete obituary and online condolences go to DesMoinesCremation.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.