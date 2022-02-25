Hastings, Nebraska resident Shawn A. Spooner, 53, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
A private family burial will be held at a later date at Blue Valley Cemetery, Ayr. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Shawn was born September 27, 1968, in Bellflower, CA to William L. Sr. & Lola (Meyers) Spooner.
Shawn was preceded in death by his mother, Lola Spooner.
Survivors include her father, William L. Spooner Sr. of Hastings; brother & spouse, Pat & Billie Spooner of Hastings; brothers in Seward and Lincoln.
