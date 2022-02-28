Hastings, Nebraska, resident Shawn A. Spooner, 53, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
A private family burial will be at Blue Valley Cemetery. Private condolences can be sent to the family at www.lbfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Shawn was born September, 27, 1968, in Bellflower, CA, to William Spooner, Sr. and Lola (Meyers) Spooner.
Shawn was preceded in death by his mother, Lola Spooner.
Survivors include his father, William L. Spooner, Sr. of Hastings; brothers and spouses, William Spooner, Jr. of Seward, Mike Spooner of Beatrice, Pat and Billie Spooner of Hastings, Terry and Sandy Spooner of Lincoln; children, Alexander Summers of Lincoln, Riley Flohrs of Blue Hill and Dicia Gabriel of Superior.
